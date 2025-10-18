A new addition to Blackpool’s HoundsHill shopping centre has appeared this week as local students unveiled a striking turtle sculpture made entirely from recycled bottle caps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colourful installation is now on display inside the HoundsHill shopping centre in Blackpool, it aims to highlight the importance of recycling and caring for the environment.

The sculpture is the result of a collaborative project involving pupils from Unity Academy Blackpool, Roseacre Academy Blackpool and Boundary Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over several weeks students have collected and sorted hundreds of bottle caps, each one carefully placed to form the turtle’s vibrant shell.

A turtle sculpture has been unveiled by local schools to celebrate recycling. | houndshill

A spokesperson from HoundsHill, said: “Today we revealed our amazing turtle sculpture, each bottle cap used in this sculpture was collected by students from Unity Academy Blackpool, Roseacre Academy Blackpool and Boundary Primary School.

“It was inspired by our beautiful seaside setting and this project highlights the power of reusing, recycling and caring for our planet.

“The project was designed to spark conversations around recycling and environmental responsibility, encouraging young people to take an active role in protecting the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The initiative forms part of Houndshill’s wider sustainability programme, which has already included a community Beach Clean event in partnership with local dance group House of Wingz.

“Looking ahead, the centre has pledged continued support for Enveco’s Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign, with plans for additional beach and street cleans throughout the coming year.”

In the months ahead, Houndshill will also be working closely with its retailers to promote more sustainable shopping practices. This will include initiatives such as digital receipts, reusable shopping bags, and other eco-friendly measures designed to make shopping at Houndshill a greener experience for all.

The turtle, designed to reflect the local marine landscape is intended as a symbol of environmental stewardship, encouraging residents and visitors alike to think about the small steps they can take to protect the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A turtle sculpture has been unveiled by local schools to celebrate recycling. | houndshill

The sculpture has been installed at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool, a busy and accessible location that attracts shoppers, families and visitors from across the town.

Its central position ensures maximum visibility allowing the community to enjoy the artwork while going about their daily activities and sparking conversations about sustainability.

Organisers hope the project will encourage further initiatives focused on recycling, ocean conservation and creative community engagement.