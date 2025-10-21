Amusements cafe operator taking over former KFC unit in resort

The former KFC unit in Blackpool town centre is to be taken over by the team who provide hot food refreshments in a nearby amusuemets arcade - and were famous for the 99p burger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Coast is currently part of Blackpool Amusements on the Promenade, in the former Woolwoorth Building near to Blackpool Tower.

The operators were seeking permission from Blackpool Council’s Cabinet to expand business operations by taking over the nearby KFC premises on Bank Hey Street - and councillors have given the proposals the greeen light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Greedy Pig takeaway outlet in Blackpool, formerly KFC, is to be taken over by Cafe Coast | Nationa World

The proposals were to let 39 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool to Café Coast boss David McDonald, in line with terms agreed.

The premises have been empty for the past six months, after being vacated by the Greedy Pig fast food chain. Prior to that the unit was occupid by KFC.

Blackpool Promande will continue to host the origInal Cafe Coast which has been running there for seeral years and whose famous 99p burger has just gone up to £2.

A council report stated: “Following the closure of the KFC Restaurant, the head tenant sublet the unit to the “Greedy Pig” fast food restaurant who failed to provide vacant possession and remained in occupation, without a lease, after the end of the head and subleases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subsequently the unit was repossessed and has been empty while a new occupier has been found.

“The proposed tenant has requested a modest rent-free period while he carries out improvement works and fit out. “

Councillors were faced with two optipons - to secure a tenant on terms favourable to the Council, to a local operator with a growing business both in Blackpool and another seaside resort.

Blackpool Amusements, home of Cafe Coast | Natiponal World

An alternative option was to leave the site vacant, pending identification of alternative use through marketing via an agent – however this would incur fees to the Council if a tenant was found and loss of income and holding costs in the interim whilst the unit remain vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents stated: “The Cabinet Member, Cllr Mark Smith, agreed the recommendation as outlined above ,namely to let 39 Bank Hey Street to David McDonald of Café Coast.

“To secure a tenant on terms favourable to the Council, to a local operator with a growing business both in Blackpool and another seaside resort.

“To achieve market rent income for the Council for the duration of the lease, for a highly visible unit which is currently vacant. “