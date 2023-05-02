News you can trust since 1873
Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys closed for 3 hours at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash

Amounderness way in Thornton-Cleveleys was closed for up to three hours at the junction with Norcross Lane, heading towards the motorway, due to a crash.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 19:54 BST

At 16:41pm on Tuesday, May 2, Fleetwood Area Police confirmed the road was closed due to an accident, and traffic was being diverted through to the River Wyre and Thornton.

The Police added: “Please avoid the area at this time. Updates will be posted when we have them.”

At 7:50pm, the Police Force Incident Manager confirmed the road had now reopened.

Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash (May 2.)Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash (May 2.)
Members of the public said that the crash involved a van and a motorbike, but the police would not confirm this.

