Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys closed for 3 hours at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash

At 16:41pm on Tuesday, May 2, Fleetwood Area Police confirmed the road was closed due to an accident, and traffic was being diverted through to the River Wyre and Thornton.

The Police added: “Please avoid the area at this time. Updates will be posted when we have them.”

At 7:50pm, the Police Force Incident Manager confirmed the road had now reopened.

Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash (May 2.)