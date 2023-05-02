Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys closed for 3 hours at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash
Amounderness way in Thornton-Cleveleys was closed for up to three hours at the junction with Norcross Lane, heading towards the motorway, due to a crash.
At 16:41pm on Tuesday, May 2, Fleetwood Area Police confirmed the road was closed due to an accident, and traffic was being diverted through to the River Wyre and Thornton.
The Police added: “Please avoid the area at this time. Updates will be posted when we have them.”
At 7:50pm, the Police Force Incident Manager confirmed the road had now reopened.
Members of the public said that the crash involved a van and a motorbike, but the police would not confirm this.