Amendements applied for in resort's ambitious Multiversity plans

The first phase of work to build a world-class higher education campus in Blackpool is soon to get underway -but changes to two planning conditions are also being sought.

The Multiversity campus for Blackpool and The Fylde College will bring up to 3,000 students and staff into an inspiring and aspirational new learning environment on Cookson Street.

Work will see demolition and clearance of the site taking place in phases over the next nine months, preparing it for construction to start next year.

The landscape around this area of Blackpool will dramatically change beyond recognition, with rows of old houses replaced by a gleaming new five-storey buiding.

In the meantime an application has been lodged this week for two amendments to plannimg conditions.

What changes are being sought?

The application is for an amendment to planning permission 23/0830 to vary the wording of conditions 2 (Demolition Management Plan) and 33 (Public Art) for land on the proposed Multiversity site.

The first variation woul see chamges to the condtion (vi) calling for “the provision of wheel washing facilities comprising a 10m x 3.5m wheel wash with two 6m long ramps, to be operated during the demolition period to minimise the deposit of mud and debris on the adjacent highways”

The applicant wishes to change this wording to simply : (vi) “arrangements to minimse the deposit of mud and debris on the adjacent highways during the demolition period”.

The amendment is being sought because it is understood that there would be insufficient room within the site to accommodate a wheel wash of the size required.

Condition 33 relates to the provision of public art. Part (a) of that condition requires a scheme to be submitted and agreed prior to or concurrent with any reserved matters application. The applicant wishes to change this trigger such that the agreement of public art is not required until prior to above ground construction or the installation of any street furniture

It is not thought that the propossed amendments will significantly delay proceedings.

Where will the demolition start?

Demolition of the first houses at the corner of Grosvenor Street, Milbourne Street and Charles Street will start in the coming weeks. During the works Charles Street will be closed between Cookson Street and Grosvenor Street.

George Street will remain open in both directions, however lane closures will be required later in the year. When construction work starts, George Street will close permanently.

To aid traffic flow and provide safer routes for pedestrians around the Multiversity site and Talbot Gateway, a number of improvements will be installed over the next 12 months. This will be funded by the UK Government as part of the £5.6m Town Centre Access Scheme.

What will the works include?

· Improving the traffic light signal junctions on Caunce Street

· Installing new pedestrian crossings on Cookson Street and Grosvenor Street

· Creating a lay-by on Cookson Street for drop offs/pick ups

· Introducing a right turn from Cookson Street onto Deansgate

Demolition of the remaining site will continue into next year, and is scheduled to take place in phases across the site.

What they say

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council said: “The Multiversity is a major part of our plans to make Blackpool better, replacing the very poor housing and benefiting the area and town centre.

“The creation of a new college campus with thousands of students will not only brighten up the area considerably, but it will provide a massive economic boost to the town centre and create more jobs for Blackpool people.

“In addition to the DWP office which opened this year, and the new government office being built on Talbot Road, this is bringing over 8,000 people into Blackpool town centre.”

Alun Francis, Chief Executive of Blackpool & The Fylde College said: “This project will regenerate a strategically important part of Blackpool town centre – and it will also launch a new model for delivering more flexible higher education that is better aligned to ‘real world’ market intelligence and student demand. The Multiversity will ultimately provide a range of new routes for learners that will boost local opportunities, social mobility and lead to highly skilled occupations that meet regional needs.”

The Multiversity will include five floors of education space to deliver more than 70 individual courses and enhance the college’s existing higher education provision which is directly linked to local employment needs.

Who will build the multiversity?

The demolition and the actual build will be handled by Manchester based Morgan Sindall Construction

The Multiversity makes up phase four of Blackpool Council’s £350m regeneration of the Talbot Gateway area around Blackpool North train station, which in total is bringing over 8,000 professional workers and students into the area.

Earlier phases saw a new 4 star 144-bedroom Holiday Inn hotel and Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant, which opened last year, alongside a tram-train interchange linking to Blackpool Promenade.

A new town centre office for the Department of Works and Pensions has brought over 3,000 government workers into a new office opposite the Multiversity site, while construction has started on a new government office building for an additional 1,100 employees. Plans for another multi-storey car park on King Street are expected to be submitted this year.

The land for the new Multiversity is being acquired with the support of a £9m Government grant, while the construction was also awarded £40m from UK Government in 2023.