A boy has fallen more than 6ft from a terrace at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The youngster, who was visiting the World famous ballroom and the home of the live Strictly Come Dancing episode, was described by witnesses as ‘falling from a balcony’ into a passageway.

It is understood he was attending a private event at the ballroom when the accident happened on Sunday.

The boy, thought to be around 11, was playing on the balcony of the terrace level at the back of the ballroom out of sight of the dancefloor, when he fell into the passageway below.

An ambulance was called after the incident, as people were evacuated.

The boy, was not seriously injured but he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

A witness who was at the tower when the child fell said: “A child fell from a balcony at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Sunday. Everyone who was outside was very concerned about his condition.”

Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is world-famous for its unique sprung dance floor and spectacular architecture. It is also said to be haunted by a woman who sits in the gallery.

Another witness added: “I heard the boy who fell was about 11. I’m not sure how this happened.

“He was taken away in an ambulance I just hope he is OK and not seriously hurt.”

Merlin the operator of Blackpool Tower has been approached for comment.

A spokesman from the North West Ambulance Service said: “We responded to a patient who fallen from a height following a 999 call at 16.08 on Sunday.

“An advanced paramedic, ambulance, response vehicle and critical care paramedic team in a car attended the scene. A boy was taken to hospital although didn’t suffer serious injuries.”

