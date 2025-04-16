Ambitious plans could see 'eyesore' building on Blackpool Promenade transformed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A derelict property on Blackpool Promenade could get a new lease of life if ambitious investment plans are given the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool-based developer Hamza Anwar is seeking planning permission for proposals which would see six new holiday flats provided in an empty building opposite the Metropole Hotel.

The site at 186 Promenade in Blackpool | Joseph Boniface Architects/ Prism Properties

The scheme would be part of his growing portfolio of developments through Prism Properties which has already upgraded a number of buildings in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application submitted to Blackpool Council for 186 Promenade sets out designs drawn up by Blackpool-based architect Joseph Boniface to use part of the premises for six serviced holiday apartments.

External alterations would include the creation of a third floor front-facing balcony, reinstatement of first floor bay window to front elevation, and construction of a three-storey rear extension following demolition of a single-storey rear extensions. A management plan has also been submitted with the application setting out how guests would access the accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was formerly occupied by the Brereton Holiday Flats which have been closed for at least 13 years with the building being boarded up since 2017.

A design statement submitted with the application says since then "the property has fallen into a state of serious disrepair having been occupied more recently by squatters causing further damage to the property."

It adds: "Prism Properties has, over the past few months spent considerable funds in clearing the building, making it secure and having requisite measured surveys to be undertaken to enable these proposals to be undertaken."

Prism Properties is described as having "a focus on design-led spaces in an area that has traditionally been deprived of quality housing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says it currently has about 40 units tenanted in the Blackpool area and another 30 in the pipeline using local contractors to upgrade rundown buildings.

Previous projects include development of a block at 188 Promenade, between Banks Street and Springfield Road which was completed in 2023.

The latest application (reference 24/0365) will now go before Blackpool Council planners at a future date for consideration.