An Art Deco bar which has fallen into disrepair will be transformed into a stylish new amenity on Blackpool seafront, if plans get the go ahead.

The former Yates Wine Lodge, at 407-411 Promenade in South Shore, is a locally listed building which has been one of the resort’s most popular bars for decades.

Yates Bar, as it was also known, closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and surrendered its alcohol licence that year.

Since it has been empty for the past three years, however, it has become something of an eyesore.

But the owner, Raghbir Singh Basrai, , has spent the past two years working with architects to create an ambitious regeneration project for the building and has lodged a full application with Blackpool Council planners.

Artist’s impression of how the Yates bar in South Shore will look after the muti-million pound transformation|Abbott Hull Associates | Abbott Hull Associates

The application is for the change of use of the building from a drinking establishment with food provision to a drinking establishment with expanded food provision and hotel, with ancillary restaurant and event space.

Although the plans include an extension and the addition of an extra floor, the project has been specifically designed to retain and make the most of the building’s original Art Deco features.

Artist's unpresdion on how the restoted Yates bar would look from the rear|Abbott Hull Associates | Abbott Hull Associates

The project also entails the erection of an additional floor to the existing building, roof terrace, front canopy with roof terrace, three storey rear extension and single storey rear glazed covered seating area, render and cladding to external elevations and associated internal and external alterations.

Principal designer Jonathan Abbott-Hull, of Abbott Hull Associates, said: “It has been frustrating that we haven't been able to reveal our plans until now, because all that people could see was a building that needed a lot done to it.

“Begind the scenes, we’ve been putting in a lot of work to make sure everything is right.

“This is a multi-million pound project, so it's important to make sure it's acceptable to planners.

“When people see what we've got planned for this building, I think they will like the way we are regenerating it, in a sympathetic manner to its art deco style.

“The idea is to have a family bar, a sports bar and a restaurant and function room upstairs.

“It would be perfect for wedding parties and there will be 18 bedrooms available.”

How the former Yates building looks at the moment | National World

A planning statement from PWA Planning, stated: “This development seeks to breathe new life into the former Yates Wine Lodge, a locally listed building on the Blackpool seafront, which is currently vacant and at risk of deterioration.

“The iconic two-storey structure, with its distinctive art deco features and prominent position along the Promenade, stands as a valuable heritage asset in need of restoration.

“The proposed redevelopment will revitalise the building while preserving its character, providing much-needed economic and social benefits to the local community.

“The proposed development will safeguard the building’s heritage while enabling it to contribute to Blackpool’s vibrant tourism sector by creating an exciting venue for events, dining, and leisure, helping to draw visitors to the seafront year-round. “