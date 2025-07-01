Some minor alterations are being proposed for Blackpool’s flagship housing development which will have delivered almost 350 affordable homes to the resort by completion next year.

The Foxhall Village scheme is the ambitious housing project which aimed to deliver 410 affordable homes but which almost failed after the original developer, Hollinwood Homes, entered into administration in October 2019.

At that point 193 homes had been built but the project then halted and the site, part of a conservation area, was starting to become an eyesore.

The Foxhall Village housing project is on course to deliver further affordable homes | Third party

But Blackpool Council took ownership of the site in August 2021 and facilitated the new plans with a £2.7m government grant, and it became part of a wider scheme to transform central Blackpool, remove squalid older buildings and deliver quality affordable housing.

The Foxhall village development is on 2 sites, either side of Seasiders Way. Site one is located to the west of Central Drive, south of Rigby Road and north of Blackpool Football Club and site two is in the area to the east of Blundell Street, north of Rigby Road and south of Princess Street.

In October 2022 proposals to continue the Foxhall scheme with 67 more affordable homes were then agreed by Blackpool planners.

A final phase will deliver another 88 homes, due to be completed next year, bringing the total number of homes built to 348.

What is the latest application?

An application has been lodged with planners at Blackpool Council to vary several conditions which were stipulated when the 67 homes were approved three years ago.

These involve proposals to vary the house plan numbers, the footways and landscaping areas.

What kind of homes are included?

The first 193 homes initially completed, before construction was paused, consisted of 95 homes for sale, 19 shared ownership homes, and 79 homes for affordable rent.

The next phase of 67 homes comprises 64 houses, a mix of two, three and four bedroomed properties, and a block of three apartments built, on land between Blundell Street and Princess Street.

The final phase will deliver 88 new two, three and four-bedroom, mixed-tenure homes at the site.

What they say

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, previously said of the project: “The final phase will deliver 88 new two, three and four-bedroom, mixed-tenure homes at the site.

“The council has always been determined to see this phase completed and provide a significant number of affordable homes for many people.”

As well as the new homes in the third phase of the development, Tyson Construction has pledged more than half a million pounds in Social Return on Investment for the benefit of the local community.

This included sponsorship for a local football team, support for community projects and a number of apprenticeships.

Foxhall Village West is due to be completed in 2026.