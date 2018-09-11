Amber is offered a place at The Arden School of Theatre

Marton teenager Amber Brookes is certainly taking all the right steps towards her dream of performing in the West End.

The 18-year-old, who has been a pupil at Whittaker Dance and Drama Centre since she was three, has just successfully auditioned for the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester, where she will study for a BA Hons in Dance and Performance.

She also passed her ISTD (International Society of Teachers of Dancing) Advanced 2 tap with a distinction.

Amber, who studied at Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: “I was over the moon to achieve such a fabulous mark while studying for my A-Levels.

And I was absolutely thrilled when I found out I had been offered a place at The Arden School of Theatre, I never thought I’d ever be offered a place at dance school during my first year of auditioning.

“I started dancing at the age of three, as my auntie had always attended drama lessons at Whittaker Dance and Drama Centre.

“My favourite genre of dance is most definitely tap, something that all Whittaker students thrive in, due to the inspirational teaching of Miss Ganley.

“Whittaker’s always has such a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and it has led me to meet some of best and closest friends. It has also helped prepare me to audition for a professional dance course.

“The teachers at Blackpool Sixth Form were also extremely supportive, especially Lucinda Campbell from the performing arts department as she encouraged and believed in me during the time I was auditioning and studying for my A-Levels.

“What I love about dance is it allows you to express yourself however you want and I just love performing in front of an audience.

“My aim after my degree course, would be to audition for professional dance companies – and to perform in the West End is every dancer’s dream.”