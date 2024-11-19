Amber cold health alert issued for Lancashire as temperatures plummet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An amber cold weather health alert covering Lancashire has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather health alert for Lancashire which runs until 6pm on November 23.

This means the forecast weather is “likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amber cold weather health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency | Simon Berger

Amber alerts are issued in situations in which the expected impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather.”

The UKHSA says the low low temperatures are likely to result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions (including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “With cold Actic air firmly in place over the UK, continued winter hazards are likely through much of this week, with further updates to warnings likely in the coming days.”

The Alzheimer’s Society warned that cold weather can be “particularly challenging” for people with dementia.

“Colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they arecold– or they may not even recognise it themselves,” the charity said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another charity, Asthma + Lung UK, urged those with lung conditions to be “extra careful”.

The charity warned cold weather can trigger potentially life-threatening asthma attacks or “flare-ups” for people with other lung conditions.

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire this week:

Wednesday (November 20)

Cold and crisp with plenty of sunshine, though feeling chilly in a breezy northerly wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mainly dry, but with occasional wintry showers filtering into the west later in the evening.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature -3C.

Thursday (November 21)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 3C. Minimum temperature -2C.

Friday (November 22)

Clear changing to partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 5C. Minimum temperature 0C.

Saturday (November 23)

Heavy rain.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Sunday (November 24)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 4C.

Monday (November 25)

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 0C.