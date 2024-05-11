Residents in Lancashire were thrilled when the Northern Lights made a rare appearance in the UK.

And talented photographers have been making the most of it.

They have been sharing their photos of the aurora borealis, with its vivid colours of the spectrum illuminating the sky.

Jack Edwards, of Bispham, said:”The colours were the most amazing thing, it was really stunning.

The lights made an appearance after a powerful geomagnetic storm hit the earth, and with the skies clear last night, it was the perfect time to see them.

And the there is another chance to them tonight (Saturday) from around half past ten onwards.

1 . Stunning photo of a tree against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, by Gemma Taylor Photo: Gemma Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Atmospheric photo of the Northern Lights Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3 . Memorable photo of a tree and the Northern Lights, by Paul M Gray Photo: Paul M Gray Photo Sales

4 . Another stunning Northern Lights photo, this one from David Kay, from Singleton Photo: David Kay Photo Sales

5 . Victoria Davis captured this image of the aurora over Granny's Bay near Lytham Photo: Victoria Davies Photo Sales