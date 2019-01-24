Amazing Graze’s new home: Where it’s going to be - and why it desperately needs your help

Soup kitchen Amazing Graze, which was facing homelessness, has found somewhere new to help Blackpool’s neediest people.

The organisation’s founder Mark Butcher appealed for help finding new premises after the group was asked to leave its base in Boothley Road so repairs can be done.

Now it has been offered the ground floor of a former baptist church in Bolton Road, which means the resort’s most vulnerable people will continue to get the help they need.

The news will be a relief to those who use the group. Several had voiced worries over the future in recent weeks.

And Mark said the plan is to also open on a Wednesday afternoon, so volunteers can help pensioners in the South Shore area too, and not just the homeless population.

“We are ecstatic to find a building that meets all our needs,” he said. “We are going to be opening as a community centre as well.

“We want to make it more of a community hub, and we want to help locals as well as the homeless.

“The first thing we will be doing is removing graffiti from Bolton Street.”

Mark said it will cost around £15,000 to transform the building into the centre, with around £4,000 already donated by local businesses and around £600 raised by well-wishers.

He said the group hopes to raise the rest through “the local community in labour and parts”, and said: “We need the community to come together and give us what they can. We have had an electrical contractor offer to supply us with lights and fittings. Howdens have offered to fit us a kitchen.”

Amazing Graze is planning to leave Boothley Road after its last day, “the last Friday in February”, and re-open “on the first Tuesday in March”, Mark said.

Help is now needed to transform the ground floor of the new premises, with a military museum currently there due to move upstairs.

The group needs quality electricians, plumbers, tilers, painters and decorators, plasterers, joiners, CCTV and alarm fitters, flooring fitters, and general helpers.

Supply firms are also wanted to give wood, tiles, flooring, screws and fittings, toilets, sinks, shower unit, and plaster. Call Abbie Butcher on 074 8631 2106 to help.