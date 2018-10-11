Alternative funds could end long wait for crossing on busy St Annes road

Grant funding could be the way to finally end the wait for a crossing on a busy road in St Annes town centre.

A group of elderly residents have long been campaigning to make it easier to negotiate St Andrew’s Road North between their homes in Ashton View on St George’s Road and Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Lancashire County Council, as the highways authority, says the crossing does not meet the current funding criteria, which are based on police reports and reported incidents.

While Peter Buckley, county councillor for the area, has pledged to do all he can to help make what he regards as ‘a priority’ a reality, the residents are also being backed by Fylde MP Mark Menzies, who has promised to look at alternative sources of revenue.

Although Mr Menzies could not confirm details as negotiations continue, these are understood to involve funds covering matters such as social isolation and helping people with disabilities rather than the issue being looked at purely from a highways point of view.

Mr Menzies said: “A crossing would be ideal outside Sainsbury’s but the scheme is not in the budget for this financial year, with accident blackspots taking priority.

“The fight for a crossing has my full support - but we I think have to look elsewhere for this funding and that is something I am helping with.”

Gwen Heath, 86, spokesman for the Ashton View residents, said: “A safe crossing is essential when hearing and eyesight and the ability to cross quickly are not as good as they once were.

“We really hope the criteria can be changed – we intend to battle on and we are grateful for the support we are getting.”

County Coun Buckley said: “I have been working with Mrs Heath to get a pedestrian crossing here for a number of years and I commend her tireless efforts.

“It is a priority in my division but while we all wish to see a pedestrian crossing there, it does not meet the funding criteria set by the County Council and the current budget for pedestrian safety is earmarked for more critical schemes elsewhere.

“Nevertheless, I support the need for a crossing and will continue to explore every option to see it built.”