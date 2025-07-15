Almost showtime for Blackpool record fair - here's everything you need to know
Hosted by Inertial Sounds and Blackpool Record Fairs this month’s event promises another full day of music and nostalgia.
Whether you're hunting for rare pressings, new singles, vintage classics or just want to soak in the sounds there’s something for everyone.
With live music, vinyl dealers, independent merchandise and thousands of records to browse, this isn’t just a market - it’s a celebration of all things music.
Worried about the weather? Don’t be. While rain is in the forecast, the fair is completely indoors, so your vinyl hunt won’t be dampened. Just be sure to bring your best brolly for the journey.
The venue is just a stone’s throw from central public transport links making it easy to reach whether you're traveling from across town or beyond. Check Blackpool Transport Services Ltd timetables to plan your route in advance.
The event isn’t just for record collectors either. Visitors can explore retail units, indulge in street food, relax in the coffee shop or unwind with drinks at one of the bars inside Abingdon Street Market. It’s the perfect place to spend your Saturday come rain or shine.
Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply curious, the atmosphere is welcoming to all. The fair is also a great opportunity to meet fellow music lovers, support independent traders and discover hidden gems you didn’t even know you were looking for.
So gather your mates, bring your tote bags and get ready to dig - there's a record (or ten) waiting just for you.
