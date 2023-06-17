AN alleged robber who sparked a manhunt has been arrested and charged by police.

Earlier this month Lancashire Police asked for the public's help to identify and trace a man following a robbery at the William Hill bookmakers in Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives said 'a significant amount of money' was taken in the raid.

Dominic Hughes Scott, 40, of Moorhey Road, Little Hulton, Salford, was arrested this week and has been charged with robbery.

Scott appeared before Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Preston Crown Court.

Det Con Ryan Lee of Skelmersdale CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for responding to and helping with the appeal we made in relation to this robbery.