All trains north of Preston cancelled due to landslip on West Coast Main Line

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rail services north of Preston have been suspended today following a landslip on the West Coast Main Line.

The line is closed between Carstairs and Lockerbie after reports of a landslip near Beattock.

As one of the UK’s most vital railway routes, the West Coast Main Line connects major cities including London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rail services north of Preston have been suspended today following a landslip on the West Coast Main Line.Rail services north of Preston have been suspended today following a landslip on the West Coast Main Line.
Rail services north of Preston have been suspended today following a landslip on the West Coast Main Line. | @NetworkRailSCOT

Network Rail Scotland confirmed the line would remain closed on Friday while specialist geotechnical engineers assessed the site.

All trains traveling north of Preston have been cancelled as a result, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh being terminated at Preston.

Trains scheduled to depart from Glasgow or Edinburgh will also start from Preston instead.

Passengers whose trains are cancelled are eligible for a full refund, which can be requested from the original point of purchase.

Related topics:TrainsPrestonGlasgowEngineers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice