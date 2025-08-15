The results are in for the third annual Blackpool in Bloom competition - and this year’s been a record-breaker.

Enveco, Blackpool Council’s wholly owned environmental and waste management services company, is now running the event.

The competition celebrates the horticultural achievements of Blackpool’s residents, community groups and businesses, whilst promoting a strong sense of civic pride across the town.

Enveco took over stewardship of the competition from long-standing organisers Elaine Smith MBE and Betty Bradford, who championed the initiative for many years with dedication and passion.

This year’s competition saw a record-breaking 58 entries including a wide variety of beautifully maintained gardens, yards, business and community spaces – all showcasing creativity and dedication.

Returning judges Allan Wignall, Judi Brown, Terry Mason, and Tim Riley were joined by John Thornley, recently retired from Enveco, and Steve Harvey, a valued member of Enveco’s Grounds Maintenance team.

The event concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony where more than 170 guests gathered to recognise and applaud this year's outstanding entrants.

The ceremony was officially opened by Enveco’s chair, Councillor Adrian Hoyle, and hosted by Neighbourhood officer, Diane Farley. Awards were proudly presented by the Mayoress of Blackpool, Councillor Kim Critchley, alongside Deputy Mayoress, Cllr Mel Fenlon.

Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Cllr Jane Hugo said: “It’s fantastic to see the continued passion and pride our residents have for their gardens and communities.

"Now in its third year, the Enveco-led competition has become a real celebration of local talent and dedication. Gardening is no small task – it takes time, care, and a lot of hard work – and the results this year have been truly impressive. A big thank you to everyone who took part, to those who helped organise the awards.”

Chair of Enveco’s board of directors, Cllr Adrian Hoyle said: "Blackpool in Bloom is a fantastic initiative that I’m incredibly proud to support.

"It’s been amazing to watch the competition grow over the past three years – from just 27 applicants in the beginning to 58 this year, and with over 170 people attending the awards ceremony, it’s clear how much it means to our community. I’ve been truly inspired by the creativity, care, and passion shown by all the entrants. "

And the results are:

Yards

Winner: Streetlife of Buchanan Street

Runner-up: Catherine Maxwell and Michel Olivier, Woodland Grove

Highly Commended: Mark and Debbie Mennel, Chesterfield Road

Small/Medium Gardens

Winner: Graeme Hinde, Powell Avenue

Runner-up: Nicola Barnett, Norbreck Road

Highly Commended: Joanna Thomson, Howard Crump, Anne Walker, Gavin Breakell, Joy Lynch, Valerie Winter, Alan Lees, Steven Carter, Mikey Emsley, Deirdre Gregson

Large Gardens

Winner: Janette Grierson, Speyside

Runner-up: Gareth Braithwaite, Bennetts Lane

Highly Commended: Susan Frye, Margaret Martin

Community Gardens

Winner: Belle Vue Strawberry Garden Community Group

Runner-up: Layton Methodist – Forward Project

Highly Commended: Forget Me Not Dementia Café, Joanna Thomson

Amenity Gardens

Winner: Friends of Stanley Park – Memorial Gardens

Runner-up: Bill and Mavis – The Secret Garden, Watson Road Park

Highly Commended: Friends of Layton Cemetery, Stanley Park Rose Garden, East Pines Park, Anchorsholme Park, Highfield Park, Claremont Park Community Gardens

Clean and Green Streetscene

Winner: Back General Street Community Group

Runner-up: Carl Norman, King George Avenue

Highly Commended: Daniel Mullan, James Grisedale

Commercial Premises

Winner: Chris Bracegirdle, Bloomfield Brewhouse

Runner-up: Lyndene Hotel

Highly Commended: Selenite Guest House, Madeira Guest House, Norbreck House Abbeyfield, Valarie Wilshaw, Harrowside House Abbeyfield, Sunny Dees Hotel, Howard Bancroft – Blackpool Cricket Club GITS

Conservation Garden

Winner: The New Langdale – Cherry Tree/St George’s School

Runner-up: Blackpool Carers Centre Volunteers – Beaverbrooks House

Community Support Gardens

Winner: Layton Community House

Runner-up: LeftCoast | The People’s Pantry Volunteers

Highly Commended: The New Langdale, Cherry Tree Gardens Community

Champion of Champions – Public

Winner: The Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland

Runner-up: Beattock Place Community Garden

Highly Commended: Forget Me Not Dementia Café, Friends of Stanley Park

Champion of Champions – Private

Winner: Brian J. Gore – Bali Hai, Bennetts Lane

Runner-up: Bob Robson, Squires Gate Lane

Highly Commended: Howard Crump, Carole Cregan, Ian Brown, Vivian Wallace Dand

New Roots

Winner: Ellis Carrington, Cavendish Road

