Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has launched a range of new ticket options which mean families and thrillseekers can visit the iconic park for less.

The new tickets have been revealed ahead of the Easter holidays and include lower priced Nickelodeon Land tickets, big savings with a two day pass, and discounted tickets in the afternoons.

Nickelodeon Land eTickets

The Lancashire attraction this week announced the arrival of Nickelodeon Land eTickets. For £25.00 a guest can ride all 12 Nickelodeon Land rides, meet their favourite characters and enjoy on-park entertainment. They can also explore the rest of the park, making the ticket a great alternative for those who don’t want to ride the bigger rides but still want to experience a great value day out.

Nickelodeon Land eTickets were originally trialled during February half term, and were so popular with families that the park has decided to bring them back for good. They can be purchased online up to 13 days before the visit date.

Two Day eTickets

Pleasure Beach has also unveiled new Two Day eTickets, meaning guests can enjoy unlimited riding for two consecutive days and save themselves up to £38.00 on the gate price. The Two Day eTicket is priced from £62.00 when booked online in advance.

Two-day Nickelodeon Land eTickets are also available, offering unlimited riding on all Nickelodeon Land attractions for two consecutive days for £49.00. The tickets can be purchased up to 13 days before the visit date.

Great Value Afternoons

Additionally, last month Pleasure Beach Resort revealed it will offer discounted afternoon tickets for the first time. From 1.30pm onwards, the cost of an eTicket will reduce in price every hour until 3.30pm. On selected dates, including April 19, the park is open until 10pm, meaning guests could potentially enjoy six and a half hours of riding for the discounted rate.

Park bosses said the move would allow people more flexibility to visit later in the day, allowing them to incorporate a trip to Pleasure Beach as part of a wider day out, for less.The discounted afternoon tickets are available to buy on the day of the visit, and are available both online and at the gate for the same price.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson said: “We recognise that people’s disposable income is stretched but families still want to be able to enjoy a memorable day out. So, we’ve looked at ways we can provide alternative, great value ticketing options. We hope that by looking at new ways to do things and introducing these new innovations in ticketing, families can continue to enjoy Europe’s most ride-intensive park, for less.”

Opening times

Pleasure Beach Resort is open every day from this weekend, April 5, with special Easter-themed games and entertainment taking place during school holidays (April 14 – 21.) Saturday April 19 is the first Twilight Thrills event of the year, where visitors can enjoy 11 hours of riding after dark, plus live entertainment.

Guests can secure the best value tickets by booking online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com .