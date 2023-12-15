Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Fylde Coast takeaways have been inspected by food hygiene inspectors.

St Friary, a takeaway at 44 St Annes Road, Blackpool was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Oriental Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 107 Red Bank Road, Blackpool was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 282 takeaways with ratings, 148 (52%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Nile, a takeaway at 112 Poulton Street, Kirkham was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.