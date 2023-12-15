The latest food hygiene ratings handed out by inspectors in Blackpool and Kirkham
Food hygiene inspectors visit restaurants, takeaways and food preparation businesses across Lancashire.
Three Fylde Coast takeaways have been inspected by food hygiene inspectors.
St Friary, a takeaway at 44 St Annes Road, Blackpool was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Oriental Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 107 Red Bank Road, Blackpool was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Blackpool's 282 takeaways with ratings, 148 (52%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
Nile, a takeaway at 112 Poulton Street, Kirkham was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Fylde's 64 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.