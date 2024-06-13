Fleetwood Carnival 2024 ready to roll this weekend
The Carnival has been running in the town for more than 120 years and organisers have pulled out all the stops for the big event this year.
The highlight of the day will be the Carnival parade, packed with colourful floats, dance troupes, bands and fancy dress walkers.
When is it taking place?
The Carnival is being held on Saturday (June 15), after months of preparation.
Road closures will be in place for much of the day for the big event.
Timetable of activities
11am - crowing of Carnival Queen 2024, Jess Doherty, in the Marine Hall
*Noon - judging of floats on the Esplanade, outside the Marine Hall
*Noon - judging of fancy dress entries, inside the Marine Hall
1pm- Parade sets off from outside the Marine Hall, with the traditional route travelling along The Esplanade, turning right onto Kent Street, down North Albert Street, Lord Street, Poulton Street, Poulton Road, Carr Road and back on The Esplanade, to the Marine Hall.
In the parade
Entrants in the parade this year will include Fleetwood Royalettes, Highbury Morris Dancers, Fleetwood Old Boys Band and Carnival queens from yesteryear.
There will be visiting queens and dancers from as far afield as Preston.
What the chairman says
Fleetwood Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: “We’d like to thank the support we’ve had from Fleetwood people, businesses, groups, organisations and also help from other Gala\Carnival groups across Wyre.
"Hopefully everyone can come together and enjoy the big day.
“We’re asking people to line the streets - and for the weather to be good!”
