All the Blackpool pubs that feature in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.
Included in the 4,500 best pubs are six from across Blackpool*: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...
*A Fylde and a Wyre version will come in due time.
2. Blackpool Cricket Club (Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ)
On the western edge of Stanley Park, around 20 minutes’
walk from the town centre, this club, housed in the
impressive pavilion, is a vibrant, local social centre. A
range of five changing beers is available to the visitor.
Quizzes and entertainment nights are regularly held.
Several TVs show various sports events. Upstairs
functions rooms are available for social events. Free
entry to the club and all cricket games except when
Lancashire come to town. Multiple local CAMRA Club of
the Year winner. | Google Maps
3. Cask & Tap (82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD)
A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky
micropub, tucked just off Blackpool’s main central square
a little over five minutes’ stroll from the Tower. An everchanging range of up to eight real ales from near and far
normally includes a dark beer, with a selection of craft
beers and real ciders and perries also available. Some of
lighting is made from recycled electrical test gear and
even an old handpull. Dogs are welcomed with tame
owners. | Google Maps
4. JD Drinkwater’s Alehouse (75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE)
One of a number of micropubs opened locally during
Covid restrictions, this is a great asset to the local real ale
scene and an instant success. The landlord has previously
been the licencee of several local pubs and this venture
is named after his father JD. Situated on a busy South
Shore thoroughfare, it is frequented by locals and visitors
alike. The four ever-changing beers come from near and
far. Note the unusual bar built from beer barrels, along
with its many quirky features. | Google Maps
5. No.10 Ale House & Kitchen (258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW)
Blackpool’s first micropub underwent a refurbishment in
2024 including a larger downstairs room and a new
upstairs sports room. A range of three beers, usually
including a dark beer, regularly change. Pre-bookings are
recommended for their ever popular Thai-themed food.
Outdoor drinking at the front of pub is courtesy of
canteen-style metal benches and seats. It occasionally
hosts private functions, so it is worth checking before
setting off. | Google Maps
6. Cask (103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ)
Situated between the Prom and Bispham village, this
micropub conversion opened in 2022 serving four
frequently-changing cask ales and craft beers, with real
cider often available. The lower level is a restored brick
area and is family and dog-friendly. The front area has a
spacious seated patio for relaxing in the warmer months.
Upstairs is kitted out with plenty of seating and there is
artwork of the local area. The pub is a great asset to the
local community and compliments the many restaurants
and shops. | Google Maps
