All the Blackpool pubs that feature in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

4 . JD Drinkwater’s Alehouse (75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE)

One of a number of micropubs opened locally during Covid restrictions, this is a great asset to the local real ale scene and an instant success. The landlord has previously been the licencee of several local pubs and this venture is named after his father JD. Situated on a busy South Shore thoroughfare, it is frequented by locals and visitors alike. The four ever-changing beers come from near and far. Note the unusual bar built from beer barrels, along with its many quirky features. | Google Maps