All the Blackpool pubs that feature in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its Good Beer Guide 2025, find out which Blackpool pubs feature below.

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.

Included in the 4,500 best pubs are six from across Blackpool*: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...

Take a look at the 6 best pubs in Blackpool according to CAMRA.

On the western edge of Stanley Park, around 20 minutes’ walk from the town centre, this club, housed in the impressive pavilion, is a vibrant, local social centre. A range of five changing beers is available to the visitor. Quizzes and entertainment nights are regularly held. Several TVs show various sports events. Upstairs functions rooms are available for social events. Free entry to the club and all cricket games except when Lancashire come to town. Multiple local CAMRA Club of the Year winner.

2. Blackpool Cricket Club (Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ)

A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub, tucked just off Blackpool’s main central square a little over five minutes’ stroll from the Tower. An everchanging range of up to eight real ales from near and far normally includes a dark beer, with a selection of craft beers and real ciders and perries also available. Some of lighting is made from recycled electrical test gear and even an old handpull. Dogs are welcomed with tame owners.

3. Cask & Tap (82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD)

One of a number of micropubs opened locally during Covid restrictions, this is a great asset to the local real ale scene and an instant success. The landlord has previously been the licencee of several local pubs and this venture is named after his father JD. Situated on a busy South Shore thoroughfare, it is frequented by locals and visitors alike. The four ever-changing beers come from near and far. Note the unusual bar built from beer barrels, along with its many quirky features.

4. JD Drinkwater’s Alehouse (75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE)

Blackpool’s first micropub underwent a refurbishment in 2024 including a larger downstairs room and a new upstairs sports room. A range of three beers, usually including a dark beer, regularly change. Pre-bookings are recommended for their ever popular Thai-themed food. Outdoor drinking at the front of pub is courtesy of canteen-style metal benches and seats. It occasionally hosts private functions, so it is worth checking before setting off.

5. No.10 Ale House & Kitchen (258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW)

Situated between the Prom and Bispham village, this micropub conversion opened in 2022 serving four frequently-changing cask ales and craft beers, with real cider often available. The lower level is a restored brick area and is family and dog-friendly. The front area has a spacious seated patio for relaxing in the warmer months. Upstairs is kitted out with plenty of seating and there is artwork of the local area. The pub is a great asset to the local community and compliments the many restaurants and shops.

6. Cask (103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ)

