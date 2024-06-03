Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s Thornton Cleveleys Gala this weekend and the annual spectacle will include the traditional parade, a funfair and a separate day of live music.

This long-established event is the biggest community get-together in Thornton and Cleveleys and has been running for around 120 years.

The small committee has been working hard to organise and fund the event and members are hoping for cheering support for the traditional parade, packed with colourful floats, and also for a fundraising concert in the middle of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s bumper weekend includes a whole day of live music followed by the Gala event itself the next day.

Star of radio and stage, entertainer Steve Royle, will be performing on Gala Day.

Music festival on Saturday

Thornton Cleveleys Gala weekend begins with a festival of live music on Saturday June 8.

The festival runs from noon to 8pm on King Georges Playing Fields, off Victoria Road East in Thornton.

The timetable for performances is:

*1pm to 2pm - Darwin and The Finches

*2pm to 2:15pm – Studio 15

*2:15pm to 3pm – Vices

*3pm to 4pm - The Bone Idols

*4pm to 6pm - Upbeat Rock Academy

*6pm to 8pm TBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be food stalls on the site open from noon onwards and there is still room for more stallholders to book a place. For details see the Gala website www.thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk.

Collectors with buckets will be out on the day.

Gala Day on Sunday

Gala Day itself takes place on Sunday June 9 from noon until 4pm.

The parade will leave King George’s Playing Fields at noon, travelling down Victoria Road East, past Four Lane End, further down Victoria East, turning left at Lawsons Road, travelling down Trunnah Road, left onto Fleetwood Road North and then back onto the Playing Fields via a left-hand turn past Tesco Express.

It's Thornton Cleveleys Gala this weekend (June 8 and 9)

Timetable:

1pm to 1:30pm - Upbeat Rock Academy.

1:30pm to 1:45pm – Northfold Dancers

1:45pm to 2pm – Balliamo Dance School

2pm to 2:15pm – Studio 15

2:15pm to 2:30pm – Trophies will be presented to winners of various classes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2:30pm to 3:30pm – Crowning of new Thornton Cleveleys Gala Queen – Freya

3:30pm to 4pm - Steve Royle.

What they say

Gala secretary Helen Moorehouse said: “We’re hoping for a big turn-out of support on the day.

“If people turn out to cheer the parade on Gala Day that will be brilliant.

“It takes a lot to fund and organise the Gala so it will be great for people to support us again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collectors will be out on Gala Day and during the festival on Saturday.

“We’ve got Steve Royle coming along on Gala Day and lots of young performers, so both days will be brilliant.”

Fundraising concert

On Wednesday this week (June 5) there will be a fundraising Summer Gala Concert at St Johns Church, Stanah Road, Thornton, at 7.30pm, featuring Thornton Cleveleys Brass band and Stanah School Choir.