All set for Lytham Christmas Lights spectacular this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The annual gathering, stretching from the afternoon into the evening, has been organised by Lytham Christmas, who also fundraise for the event on behalf of Lytham Business Partnership.
There will be street entertainment during the afternoon, an atmospheric lantern parade and then a live music and entertainment show in Lytham Square.
It will include musical theatre students, dancing groups, music groups and choirs located along Clifton Street.
When and where is it?
The event takes place this Saturday (November 16) from 2pm to approximately 9pm in Clifton Square, Lytham..
It is to be hosted by Peter Anthony and actress and entertainer Cheryl Fergison.
The switch-on of the festive lights will be performed at around 5.25pm by fornr Coronation Street star Sherrie Hewsonand Charlotte Dawson, joined by the proud youngster who won the special draw.
Timetable
- From 4pm the popular lantern parade and community procession sets off from outside St Peter's Church at the end of Clifton Street.
- Youngsters can make their own lanterns at home, ready for the parade.
Roll call of performers, subject to minor alterations on the day.
- 5.45pm – Mark Jay
- 6.00pm – The Redfearn Sisters
- 6.15pm – Josh Rudd
- 6.30pm – Beth Thomas
- 7.00pm onwards – The Deadbeats
Although those performing have given their time for free, the organisers say the event still comes with costs and they need to fundraise to cover the expense of staging the event each year.
Those costs include staging, lights and costumes, insurance and festive trees.
Suzanne Taylor, from Lytham Business Partnership, is asking that all those who attend make a small donation of just £1.
Donations can also be made via the GoFundMe page:https://www.gofundme.com/f/lytham-christmas-lights-switch-on-2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.