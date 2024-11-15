Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Blackpool’s best-known Christmas Lights switch-on events is all set to create a dazzle tonight.

The Condor Grove Christmas Lights spectacle is due to get under way from 5.30pm onwards.

Dean Thomas of 72 Condor Grove, pictured with his Christmas lights display | National World

Two houses - directly opposite each other -put on spectacular festive displays in the street each year.

But there is no rivalry.

Dean Thomas and his brother-in-law Ashley Forward both love Christmas and both families love making people smile.

Dean, a school caretaker at AKS, started putting on the display 10 years ago and it has become a favourite attraction for local families with young children.

There are snowmen, huge inflatable Santas, reindeer, twinkling lights aplenty and much more besides.

Deono, as he is known, put on his Facebook post: “We hope to see lots of you here all to raise money for the North West Air ambulance charity

“The fun is from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and we officially switch on at 6pm.

“We have the Mister Whippy Blackpool ice cream van with Santa , a choir, tombola, raffle, the paramedic pup for everyone to have photos with and lots more.”