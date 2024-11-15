All set for Blackpool's Condor Grove Christmas Lights spectacular this evening
The Condor Grove Christmas Lights spectacle is due to get under way from 5.30pm onwards.
Two houses - directly opposite each other -put on spectacular festive displays in the street each year.
But there is no rivalry.
Dean Thomas and his brother-in-law Ashley Forward both love Christmas and both families love making people smile.
Dean, a school caretaker at AKS, started putting on the display 10 years ago and it has become a favourite attraction for local families with young children.
There are snowmen, huge inflatable Santas, reindeer, twinkling lights aplenty and much more besides.
Deono, as he is known, put on his Facebook post: “We hope to see lots of you here all to raise money for the North West Air ambulance charity
“The fun is from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and we officially switch on at 6pm.
