All set for Cleveleys Car Show 2024 and a feast of classic vehicles this weekend

Cleveleys Car Show is set to return with a display of amazing cars. Photo: Peter Mowbray, Live in Blackpool

Cleveleys Car Show returns with a feast of classic vehicles this weekend.

The annual transport festival includes a wide range of cars and motorcycles as proud owners bring their lovingly restored and maintained vehicles to town.

This years’ event is being sponsored by car air fresheners, Turbo Scents.

When and where is it being held?

Cleveleys Car takes place on Sunday June 9 and the entries will be displayed along the town centre, on Victoria Road West, and on the town’s promenade.

Road closures will be in place throughout the duration of the event, which takes place from 10am until 4pm.

A rare TVR from the 2023 Cleveleys Car Show. Photo: Peter Mowbray, Live in Blackpool

On show will be vintage cars from the 1930s right up to more recent models, including spectacular American cars and sports motors such as TVRs, harking back to the days when they were built down the road in Bispham.

Classic motorbikes in mint condition will also be on show.