Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s a big family fun event in Blackpool this weekend when the town’s RNLI station holds its annual open day.

The big event takes place on Sunday (August 25) when the volunteers will open their doors between 10am until 5pm at the lifeboat station on Blackpool's seafront.

Admission is free of charge and there will be plenty of activities, including a sandcastle competition starting at 12pm, with the first prize being a family pass to the town’s Sandcastle waterpark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s happening?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day includes a chance to meet the crew and look around the Lifeboats, children’s entertainment, a children’s magic show, BBQ and bar, as well as various fun and games starting at 3pm.

Additionally, there will be live entertainment, including Meatloaf tribute performer Johnny Roxx, a chance to meet RNLI mascot Stormy Sam, a raffle and various stalls, as well as plenty of refreshments.

What they say

Blackpool RNLI says: “Come on down to see the volunteer crews, our boats and our community colleagues. There are various activities during the day, food and drinks to purchase and other stalls to check out.”

The Lifeboat Open Day is one of the charity branch’s biggest fundraisers of the year and is vital to help pay for new equipment and the running and maintenance of craft which help save lives at sea every year.