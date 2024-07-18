All set for Bispham Gala Day this Saturday - including new music festival

All set for Bispham Gala this weekend. Photo shows a previous year | National World

It’s all set for Bispham with Norbreck Gala this weekend - and for the first time there will be a new music festival on the day.

This year the event reaches its 127th year and the theme this time is ‘festivals’, so residents are invited to take part in fancy dress, decorate a pram, bicycle or mobility scooter to win a cash prize.

Local shops and businesses will have the opportunity to dress their windows in a festival theme for a trophy and a cash prize.

The usual funfair is returning as well, over the entire weekend. It will be a big day for Bispham girl Eva Kirkpatrick, who will be crowned Gala Queen, accompanied by Prince Charming, Mallory Row.

Residents will be able to see the much-loved procession, as it winds its way through Bispham.

In addition to all the usual gala fun, there is a musical element to this year’s event, with a string of talented Fylde coast solo artists taking part.

The day’s activities will be based on Whiteholme Playing Fields (Bispham Gala Field), off All Saints Road.

When is it taking place?

Bispham Gala Day takes place on Saturday July 20 and there will be a string of activities throughout the day

The timetable includes:

*12.00 -12.30pm - judging of fancy dress dress entrants and floats on the playing fields.

*12.45pm - procession entrants gather for their places

*1pm - procession sets off, down All Saints Road along All Hallows Road, onto Red Bank Road, towards the seafront then turning right onto Beaufort Avenue, onto Norcliffe Road, turning right onto Norbreck Road, straight down onto Guildford Avenue, crossing Devonshore Road onto the other side of Guildford Avenue, down Fleetwood Road and back onto the playing fields *3.15pm - crowning of Bispham Gala Queen 2024, Eva Kirkpatrick

*The funfair will run from Friday (6pm to 9.30pm), Saturday (1pm to 9.30pm) and Sunday (12pm to 6pm), on the playing fields.

Live music

There are 12 acts schedulled to perform on the playing fields stage, on the day, although these may be subject to change.

*12.00-12.25pm - Paul Setto

*12.30-12.55PM Fin Davis

*1pm-1.25pm Rafael Jesus

*2pm-2.30pm Lois Brooks

*4.30pm-4.55pm Sarah

*5pm-5.25pm Steven Procter

*5.30pm-5,55pm Dexter Briggs

*6pm -6.25pm Ray Coates

*6.30pm -6.55pm Charlotte Hardcastle

*7pm-7.25pm Tegan Hughes

7.30pm-8pm A.L.M.O.R.A

A Bispham Gala spokesman said: “Come and join us for this exciting event at Bispham gala field.

“The theme this year is 'festivals' so if you would like to take part in fancy dress, decorate a pram, bicycle or mobility scooter to win a cash prize, come and join us from 12.00 when judging will take place.”