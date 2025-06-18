All rail lines reopen between Lancaster and Oxenholme following emergency incident
Passengers in Lancashire faced major disruption today after all rail lines were blocked between Lancaster and Oxenholme due to an ongoing incident involving emergency services.
The disruption began earlier this afternoon, with services between Oxenholme Lake District, Barrow-in-Furness, Morecambe and Lancaster halted while emergency teams responded to the situation.
All lines in the area were subsequently closed and trains were cancelled, significantly delayed by up to 60 minutes and subject to last-minute changes.
The lines were reopened at around 5.05pm.
Routes affected
- Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and London Euston
- Northern between Carlisle / Barrow-in-Furness / Morecambe and Lancaster, and between Windermere / Barrow-in-Furness and Manchester Airport
- TransPennine Express between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport, and also between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street
Passengers were advised to check with their operator before travelling.