Blackpool’s famous tramway system is getting festive in the form of new attraction for Christmas – the Blackpool Express.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Transport is joining forces with Holiday Inn Blackpool, Showtown, and Visit Blackpool to offer a magical train ride for the family on the Illuminated Western Train.

The Blackpool Express will be running on six dates in December, with each journey begining at the Holiday Inn, North Station, at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Illuminated Western Train will become the Blackpool Express over the festive period | Blackpool Transport

Guests will step into a cosy Winter Wonderland departure lounge, where hot chocolate, biscuits, and festive cheer await.

Each traveller will receive a golden ticket with exclusive perks, including free tram travel back to the Holiday Inn, one free ride per ticket at Christmas By The Sea, 15 per cent off food at Marco’s, 50 per cent off tickets to Showtown, Blackpool’s Museum of Fun, and more.

The Illuminated Western Train will become the Blackpool Express over the festive period | Blackpool Transportt

With arrival from 4pm, the festivities begin with a pre-show performance.

Then, at 5pm, the Illuminated Western Train departs, taking guests on a dazzling ride through the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: “Actors from Showtown will join the train, bringing the magic to life with stories, songs, and festive surprises, making this a truly unique Christmas experience.

Blackpool's Holiday Inn | National World

“The train will travel from the Holiday Inn to Little Bispham and finish at the Tower Festival Headland where the journey doesn’t end when the train stops.

“At the Tower Festival Headland, guests can capture the perfect photo with the stunning Illuminated Western Train.

“Just a few steps away, passengers can explore the magical Christmas By The Sea village, featuring a free skating rink, themed family attractions, food and drink huts, snowfalls, projection shows, and light installations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool Express will be running on December 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, and 23,with adult (16+) tickets priced at £20, Children (3–16) at £15 and under 3’s free when seated on a parent’s lap.

Booking fees apply. Seats are limited, so early booking is essential. Tickets are on sale from 10am on December 2 and are available via www.blackpooltransport.com .

Tickets can also be booked at the Promenade-based Tourist Information Centre.