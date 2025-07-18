Tram Sunday - officially known as Fleetwood Festival of Transport - is ready to roll this weekend | National World

Fleetwood’s iconic Tram Sunday - officially known as Fleetwood Festival of Transport - celebrates its 40th anniversary this weekend.

The event is the largest free, family friendly transport event in the North West and is a treat for anyone who enjoys classic vehicles of all kinds, be it cars, trucks, buses, motorbikes.

This year marks the festival’s 40th anniversary, and to celebrate the milestone, organisers are embracing an ‘80s theme. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in 1980s outfits, with prizes available for the best-dressed adult, teen, and child.

The event promises an impressive showcase of retro and vintage cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles and even replica cars from film and television.

Sadly, there will be no vintage trams this year, as they will not be up and running until the start of the Lightpool event in October, but it is hoped they will be back for next year’s Tram Sunday.

However, there will also be live music and street thetre throughout the day.

Wyre Council acknowledges the event as being a top attraction for the borough and a vital booster for the economy of Fleetwood, promoting the event on its webiste.

It has been estimated that the festival brings between one and two million pounds into the town each year.

When is it?

The event takes place this Sunday (July 20) and opens at 10am.

This free event, which began in 1985, is now the UK’s largest free transport and arts festival and has become a much-anticipated fixture for both locals and visitors.

What’s on?

Alongside the impressive vehicle displays, visitors can enjoy: Live performances and street theatre, food and drink stalls, fairground rides, family zones and kids' entertainment, market traders and local crafts.

Among the standout vehicles this year are Lightning McQueen from Cars, Ecto 1 from Ghostbusters, the A-Team Van, the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles Van, KITT from Knight Rider, the General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard, the 1989 Batmobile, the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future, and Transformers favourites Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

Tram Sunday has been called the biggest free festival in the North West | National World

Blackpool and Fylde Land Rover Club, Blackpool and Fylde Mini Club, and North West Stages Rally Cars will also be featured, along with electric vehicles from Blackpool based Build Your Dream.

Family friendly entertainment will be on offer throughout the day including a range of lively and eccentric performers. Greenbanks Productions will present The Grumpy Grandads, The Ice Green Van, and The Pigeon Fanciers, while Big Foot Events brings acts such as Elton Wrong, Magic Ball Mann, and Phileas Fog.

Visitors can also enjoy the magical bubble show Ebublio, comedy from Black Liver, the vibrant Soundavan with global grooves, performances on the Songsmith Solar Stage, and street theatre by Rimski and Hankercheif. Martin Scott-Price will entertain audiences with his vintage bus, Punch & Judy, and magic show.

Adding a creative touch to the event, this year’s parade will feature local community groups and families alongside giant works of art created by artist in residence Janine Walker.

Live music will kick off at 11am on the band stage outside the North Euston Hotel, with a lineup of Fleetwood’s finest musicians offering a variety of rock, pop, and soul.

Food and drink will be available from a range of vendors throughout the town, and local cafes, restaurants, and retailers will remain open for visitors to explore.

What they say

Kat Dooney, marketing manager for the festival, said: “It’s our 40th anniversary this year so our event will be one of the biggest and best yet.

“We’ve got new kinds of transport vehicles in our displays as well as street entertainment and live music.

“Reaching this milestone is a real achievement and the interest from transport enthusiasts and local families is as strong as ever.”

Coun Mary Belshaw, a Fleetwood member on Wyre Council, said; “This festival is currently the most important day of the year for Fleetwood’s economy and I’m really proud it’s being going for 40 years. It’s a testimony to the hard work of all the volunteers involved.”

Where to park

Parking is free and there will be plenty of spaces available on the streets surrounding the Fleetwood Festival of Transport.

Disabled parking for Blue Badge holders is available at Custom House Lane (postcode FY7 6BY), and trams will operate as usual on the day of the festival from Star Gate to Fisherman’s Walk.

Free entry for all

Entry to the Fleetwood Festival of Transport is completely free making it one of the best value family days out in the region. Whether you’re a petrolhead, tram enthusiast or just after a brilliant day by the sea, Tram Sunday offers something for everyone.

This year’s event is supported by funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. With its unique blend of nostalgia, creativity, and community spirit, Tram Sunday 2025 promises to be a memorable celebration for all ages.

You can find out more on their wesbite: Fleetwood Festival of Transport.