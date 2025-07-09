All aboard for Blackpool's Claremont Gala this weekend - here's what you need to know
Claremont Gala is one of North Shore’s longest-running community events, although it was suspended for three years during the Covid pandemic.
The procession will begin around 11am with a street parade from St Paul’s Worship centre on Egerton Road to Claremont Park, including the the gala queen and her entourage – all pupils from Claremont Primary School.
What's on?
Events on the gala field at Claremont Park include a performance from a local school choir, traditional Morris dancing, live music, free fairground rides, a dog show and food stalls.
This much-loved event is proudly supported by Claremont Ward Councillors, Leader of Blackpool Council, Coun Lynn Williams and Coun Ivan Taylor.
An organiser commented: "All the hard work has been done - now we're hoping for good weather and a good turn-out."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.