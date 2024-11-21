All aboard for annual Christmas Festival at Fleetwood's Marine Hall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Fleetwood Christmas Festival is being staged at the Marine Hall on December 1, from 10am to 4pm.
The seafront venue will be brimming with yuletide activities and festive entertainment for everyone to enjoy, including a magical market full of delicious festive food, handcrafted gifts, unique crafts and more.
Mayor of Wyre, Coun Jane Preston, will open the event, Harmony and Health will host a joyful singalong from 10.30am and Thornton-Cleveleys Brass Band will be performing Christmas favourites throughout the day.
And coming straight from the North Pole, Santa’s Lost Elves and the Sensory Sleigh will make a special appearance, accompanied by the Gingerbreads.
Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement said: “We are delighted to once again host the Fleetwood Christmas Festival at the beautiful Marine Hall.
“With the fantastic line-up of stalls, events and activities, it’s sure to create magical memories for our residents and visitors alike.”
The event is free to attend with plenty of free parking on site.
Also ready for a festive shopping spree is nearby Fleetwood Market, with hundreds of stalls full of potential festive gifts.
For more information visit www.marinehall.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.