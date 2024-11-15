Aldi, Sainsbury's, M&S, Tesco and Lidl ranked cheapest for Christmas dinner - but which came out on top?

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:35 GMT
Looking for the perfect Christmas dinner that won’t cost the earth - then look no further than this supermarket which has won the battle of the turkeys.

A new study has looked at which UK supermarkets are the cheapest for purchasing Christmas dinner ingredients with Aldi crowned top of the leaderboard.

There was only one winner when it came to the cheapest for Chirstmas dinner ingredients via supermarkets - Aldi.There was only one winner when it came to the cheapest for Chirstmas dinner ingredients via supermarkets - Aldi.
There was only one winner when it came to the cheapest for Chirstmas dinner ingredients via supermarkets - Aldi. | Pexels

The study, conducted by BravoVoucher, looked at eight leading UK supermarkets to see which are the cheapest to buy Christmas dinner ingredients for a family of four.

They considered the total cost of 16 festive dinner items, including a medium turkey crown, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings, seasonal vegetables, condiments and a Christmas pudding.

Aldi was rated the cheapest supermarket for Christmas dinner this year, costing a total of £32.54.

Aldi won the battle of the turkey prices this year. Aldi won the battle of the turkey prices this year.
Aldi won the battle of the turkey prices this year. | Sarah Page

The supermarket offers the joint cheapest medium frozen turkey crown at £16.49, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing £1.99, and a Christmas pudding at £1.99.

Ranking second is Lidl, costing a total of £32.61.

Lidl’s medium frozen turkey crown also costs £16.49, with 12 frozen pigs in blanketspriced at £1.99, and Christmas pudding at £1.99.

While similar in price toits budget rival Aldi, the price of Lidl's swede was found to be slightly more expensive at 62p compared to 49p at Aldi.

Tesco placed third, costing a total of £38.76. Tesco prices a medium frozen turkey crown at £19.50, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing £2.50, and a Christmas pudding priced at £3.25.

Asda came fourth, costing a total of £38.89. A medium frozen turkey crown at Asda costs £19.00, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing £3.25, and a Christmaspudding priced at £3.00.

Rounding out the top five was Morrisons, costing a total of £40.98. This supermarket prices a medium frozen turkey crown at £21.00, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing£2.99, and aChristmas pudding at £2.50.

Sainsbury’s came sixth at £42.52. The cost of a medium frozen turkey crown at Sainsbury’s is £23.00, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing £3.00, and a Christmas pudding priced at £3.00.

Seventh on the list was Waitrose, costing a total of £50.25. Waitrose prices a medium frozen turkey crown at £25.00, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing £5.25, and a Christmas pudding priced at £4.00.

Marks & Spencer ranked as the most expensive supermarket for Christmas dinner at £54.35.Marks & Spencer ranked as the most expensive supermarket for Christmas dinner at £54.35.
Marks & Spencer ranked as the most expensive supermarket for Christmas dinner at £54.35. | Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer ranked as the most expensive supermarket for Christmas dinner at £54.35 - 67 per cent more expensive than the equivalent food shop at Aldi.

A medium frozen turkey crown at M&S also costs £25.00, with 12 frozen pigs in blankets costing £4.25, and a Christmas pudding priced at £4.00. This supermarket also has the highest price for frozen cauliflower cheese, at £4.50.

Speaking on the findings, Marco Farnararo CEO and Co-Founder at BravoVoucher, said: “With inflation impacting food prices, many households are feeling the squeeze.

“A traditional Christmas dinner is something people cherish and may prioritise, but rising costs can make it harder to afford.

“By comparing prices, people can make more informed decisions, potentially stretching their budgets in order toprepare a festive meal without overspending.”

