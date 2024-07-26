Discount supermarket giant Aldi looking to recruit 150 new staff members across Lancashire

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Jul 2024, 15:38 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 15:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Aldi is currently looking to recruit for 150 store staff in Lancashire.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

Aldi wants to know where YOU think they should open next

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, all the way up to deputy store manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 Stores in Lancashire where Aldi is looking to hire include Lancaster, Blackburn and Blackpool. Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

Aldi has dozens of vacancies in LancashireAldi has dozens of vacancies in Lancashire
Aldi has dozens of vacancies in Lancashire

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m. Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25.

Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector and remains the only supermarket to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague. Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk

Related topics:AldiSupermarketBlackpoolLancashireLancasterBlackburnBusinessJobsPositions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.