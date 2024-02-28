Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi is giving shoppers the 'bun-lievable' opportunity to win free hot cross buns as the supermarket celebrates winning two industry accolades for its Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns (4 pack) - beating competitors, such as Tesco and M&S.

Aldi is giving away 20,000 hot cross buns before Easter

READ MORE: Aldi: Opening date for new Preston store revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular supermarket chain famed for its middle aisle bargains has announced that it will offer 1,000 lucky fans a £5 voucher to buy hot cross buns - redeemable in any of its stores across the UK - that’s 20,000 buns in total!

The news comes as Aldi predicts more than 20 million hot cross buns to fly from shelves ahead of Easter Sunday.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Now more than ever, we want to show that low prices don’t compromise on quality or taste, and these award wins are a testament to that.

“There’s no denying that hot cross buns are a household staple at Easter, so what better way to celebrate the news than with fans across the nation – best of luck to those that enter!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers will be able to pick up Aldi’s fruited buns in stores with their free voucher.