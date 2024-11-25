Air ambulance lands on Rossall Beach as emergency services help injured person
The Fleetwood and Knott End Coastguard rescue teams were called to help an injured person on the beach on Sunday.
Pictures show an air ambulance landed on the beach, but upon review paramedics determined it would be better for the casualty to be transferred to hospital by road.
Crews then secured the injured person to a stretcher before carrying them to an ambulance .
No details further details were released about the casualty or the extent of their injuries.
If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
