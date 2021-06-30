Air ambulance called out after man falls from railway bridge in Blackpool
A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after falling from a railway bridge in Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, June 30).
Ambulance crews rushed to Layton railway station after a 999 call at 8.23am, moments after a man fell from a bridge at the station in Bispham Road.
The air ambulance was deployed and video shows the helicopter landing in the Pets at Home car park in Holyoake Avenue, off Plymouth Road a short time later.
In the footage, police can also be seen rushing to the scene with blue-lights on.
The man, who has suffered a head injury, has been taken to hospital by road ambulance.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, helimed crew and response vehicle attended an incident at Layton Railway Station, Bispham Road, following a 999 call at 8.23am, reporting that someone had fallen from a bridge.
"We have taken a male patient to the hospital by road with a head injury."
Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.
