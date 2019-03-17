Better Starts parks and open spaces strategy has seen a complete overhaul of the play area at Claremont with the creation of a pirate-themed park and new pathways.

Ahoy there matey! Children give Claremont Park's pirate makeover their seal of approval

Shiver me timbers! Children had big smiles on their faces when they got chance to test out new pirate-themed play equipment for the first time.

Youngsters from the Westminster Children’s Centre gave their official stamp of approval to a £288,000 investment at Claremont Park on Claremont Road in North Shore when the playground re-opened on Wednesday. The scheme has been paid for by Blackpool Better Start as part of a programme of upgrades to playgrounds in deprived areas of the town.

Reuben Dufton and Sinna Ramadan
Luke Gates and George McAuliffe try one of the new slides
Lola McRea
