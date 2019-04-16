AFC Fylde coach banned from working with children after sending explicit messages to teenage boy

An AFC Fylde football coach has been banned from working with children after sending explicit messages to a teenage boy.

Ellis Hawksworth, 26, was a youth coach at the National League side when he sent a string of sexual messages to a boy at the club.

Preston Crown Court heard Hawksworth, quizzed the boy about his sexual habits. When the youngster tried to laugh off the messages, Hawksworth commented: “Surprised I’ve not got a pic or video of you yet.”

Hawksworth also told the 17-year-old about a website where people paid to view people engaging in sexual activity - and suggested it was a way he could make some money.

Judge Beverley Lunt said: “Your behaviour towards this 17-year-old youth was disgusting, it was disturbing, it was disgraceful and it was criminal. You were his coach - that put him at a terrible disadvantage. You were not equals.”

Hawksworth was handed an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years with 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

restraining order was also made banning him from contacting his victim and made him the subject of 10 years notification.

A spokesman for AFC Fylde said at the time of Hawksworth arrest: “On being made aware of a specific allegation against one of our Academy coaches, regarding inappropriate contact via social media against the individual concerned, the club immediately suspended the member of staff and reported the matter to the police and other authorities.

“Subsequent to this the member of staff was dismissed. All students on the club’s Academy course were made aware of the situation and the club continues to provide them and their families with support as required.”

The spokesman also said the club or any of its officials, will not be commenting further.