AFC Fylde are thrilled to announce Chris Beech and Nick Anderton as the club’s new management team for the upcoming Vanarama National League Season.

The Coasters had a strong end to the campaign under Chris and Nick, so we are delighted to share the extension of their current contracts with the club.

In 2019, Chris was appointed Head Coach of Carlisle United and after inheriting a squad that sat 21st in League Two, he successfully transformed them into a top-of-the-table side before departing in late 2021.

Following the unfortunate end to his career in April 2023, Nick now takes on his first full season as assistant and looks to help the Coasters better their 18th place finish in the National League last season.

A Lancastrian by birth, Nick has played for Preston North End, Blackpool and Carlisle United as well as spells at Barrow, Aldershot Town and Accrington Stanley. He was an instrumental part of the Bristol Rovers team which gained promotion from League Two in the 2021/22 Season. Due to early retirement having been diagnosed with a rare form of Bone Cancer in the summer of 2022, Nick has since embarked on a career as a football coach which has begun under the experiences stewardship of First Team Head Coach, Chris Beech.

During his time with Carlisle, Beech made Anderton his club captain, kicking off the strong relationship that graces our dugout on a matchday.

Chris first took control on a game-by-game basis in October, starting with the victory over Leek Town in the FA Cup.

Nick was first seen on the sidelines of Mill Farm in mid-January, for the 2-2 home draw against FC Halifax Town.

The duo then put together a five-game unbeaten run to assist the Coasters in their turnaround in form and help them move up the National League table.