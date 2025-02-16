Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as adorable youngster, Cillian O Connor, opened Blackpool’s Showzam! with impressive card tricks - and a heartwarming personal tale that won over the crowd.

Meet the cute youngster with a huge passion for magic. In the video above, Cillian O Connor, explains how his favourite hobby has helped him to cope with the challenges of having autism.

Cillian, 15, who opened Blackpool's Showzam! festivities on Friday night (14 Feb), tells Lucinda Herbert how learning card tricks has helped him with his fine motor skills, and boosted his confidence. The charismatic youngster, who was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, says he would have struggled with public speaking before he discovered magic - yet, this weekend he has performed an impressive routine on the Comedy Carpet, and is also speaking at the Blackpool Magic Convention in the Winter Gardens.

Watch the young magician, in the clip, as he brings members of the audience on stage, to demonstrate some of his mesmerising tricks - including card tricks, and one which gets the crowd using their calculators to collectively come up with a big number.

But, it’s his heartwarming personal tale that makes his act so special. Cillian, who has autism and dyspraxia, explains: “When I was younger, I struggled to interact with people. I felt a bit incomplete. I felt invisible...magic is my universe, and my life is now whole.”

Watch the former Britain's Got Talent finalist, and Guinness Book of World Records holder, as he dazzled the crowd on Showzam!'s opening night.

Showzam! runs until 22 Feb on Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet with live performances, mind-blowing magic tricks, and show-stopping variety. For a full listings of Showzam! visit https://www.visitblackpool.com/things-to-do/events/showzam/street-stunts-and-outdoor-performances/