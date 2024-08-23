Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Measures to protect the large crowds expected for the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on have been put in place on the Promenade.

Last year a record crowd of 80,000 people attended the free event to see singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor turn on the famous lights.

Barriers on the Promenade | Local Democracy Reporting Service

With similar numbers expected for this year's event on Friday, August 30 when pop icon Mel B from the Spice Girls will do the honours, the council has installed additional temporary barriers on the Promenade. These are in addition to barriers already in place on the Tower Festival Headland.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “For a number of years additional barriers have been in place along the Promenade and on the Tower Festival Headland.

"Residents and visitors who have attended major events here and elsewhere in the country will be used to seeing installations such as these. They are part of a national strategy to provide an extra level of safety and public protection at events.

Barriers on the Promenade | Local Democracy Reporting Service

“Last week, additional gates were temporarily installed on the Promenade between Talbot Square and Bonny Street. These will remain open until Friday, August 30 when they will be closed to enable people to enjoy the switch-on concert in a traffic-free environment. The gates will be removed the first week of September."

New national Protect Duty legislation requires steps to be taken to reduce the risk – including from possible terrorist attacks – at all publicly accessible events and venues.

Measures also include joint working arrangements between the council and partners across Blackpool under a five-year programme called Operation Rosetta 2.

A meeting of the council’s audit committee last December was given an update on work to ensure Blackpool was taking action to meet the requirements of the legislation. It was told counter-terrorism procedures had been tested through a town-wide exercise which simulated a terrorist incident.

This year's switch-on will be a two-hour show hosted by Hits Radio and featuring a line-up of some top music talent before the famous switch is pulled. The Illuminations will once more shine for four months until January 5, 2025.