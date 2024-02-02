Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huge new plans have been announced for an activity centre used by 30,000 Lancashire Scouts every year.

The West Lancashire Scouts want to overhaul what's offered at Waddecar Scout Activity Centre, securing its future for the next 100 years. Through a £200,000 fundraising campaign, they hope to increasing its capacity, functionality, and accessibility, as well as creating a modern space for residential activities that can be used by a range of community groups and organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site near Beacon Fell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the outskirts of Preston, near Beacon Fell, Waddecar has welcomed young people from across Lancashire and further afield since it opened in 1954. In order to make sure it continues to met the needs of young people for generations to come, West Lancashire Scouts have already invested more than £1.2 million into developing Waddecar’s activity and outdoor pursuit facilities, while replacing the site’s utilities and sanitation infrastructure.

How the accomodation block might look.

What's next?

Now they are turning their attention to accommodation. Helme Lodge, the current indoor accommodation, was built in 1963 and has hosted tens of thousands of local and international groups over the past six decades. With a fundraising target of £200,000, the West Lancashire Scouts have plans to build a new sustainable and fully accessible accommodation block with capacity for 80 people, containing two large activity halls, with provision for catering and storage.

They are calling out to the community as well as potential corporate partners to support the cause and help make Waddecar suitable to host future generations of young people.

"Once in a generation"