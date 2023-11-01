Members of the Justice for Charlene Downes facebook group fixed a 3m x 6m banner, in view of the social services office located within Bickerstaffe House, on Talbot Road.

A group of child protection activists gathered outside Blackpool Council offices this morning to mark the 20 year anniversary of Charlene Downes' disappearance.

The banner - along with a number of accompanying posters - read "Break the silence on child abuse".

The group is led by Ronay Crompton, who wants to send a message to people in charge of protecting children in the resort.

They were joined by writer and activist Julie Bindel.

Ronay, who is from Bradford in Yorkshire, is a justice campaigner who first became aware of the case when she saw Joe Cusack’s documentary The Murder of Charlene Downes.

She said: “Charlene was failed by everyone that should have kept her safe. The police, social services, they all let her down. We’re trying to build a legacy and fight for real justice for her, so she can be remembered for something positive.”

Where can I watch the new Charlene Downes documentary?

A brand new and exclusive feature documentary about Charlene Downes, presented by Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, which will air on Shots TV (Freeview 276).

The documentary about Charlene Downes will premiere at 8:05pm, on Wednesday Nov 01, 2023 as part of an evening of True Crime on the channel.

It will also be available to watch online at this link.