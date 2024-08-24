Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the classic sitcom Hancock’s Half Hour are in for a treat when a new touring show comes to Blackpool.

Hancock's Half Hour (The Lost TV Episodes) arrives at Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 1, starring acclaimed actor and playwright John Hewer. At its peak the series, which ran on television from 1954 to 1961, attracted huge audiences of up to 20 million.

The show, which started off on radio 70 years ago before moving to the small screen, was so popular that an episode was seen as an unmissable event.

At the centre of it all was legendary Tony Hancock, comedy actor playing a pompous and curmudgeonly individual who always seemed to be at odds with life - in some ways an exaggerated version of his own character.

John Hewer (centre) as Tony Hancock and the cast of Hancock: The Lost TV episodes, which is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre. Photo: Hambledon Productions | Hambledon Productions

He was backed by a top supporting cast in the earlier series, including Syd James, Hattie Jacques, Kenneth Williams and Liz Fraser.

Equally key to the show’s success, although Hancock himself did not always acknowledge this, were the brilliant scripts by writing team Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.

Here is Tony with his most famous television moment, Hancock episode The Blood Donor Hancock `The Blood Donor` digital clean Example 1080p (youtube.com) In the new show, Grimsby-born John Hewer has re-worked three lost television episodes of Hancock's Half Hour from 1956 and ‘57, including The Auction, The Russian Prince and The Bequest and plays the lad himself in the stage show from award-winning Hambledon Productions.

The Lad Himself: Tony Hancock | Third party

John says: “As a performer, you want to be meticulous.

"We cannot bring Tony, Sid, Hattie, Kenneth and Liz back to life, but we can honour their genius, and Ray and Alan's, with these affectionate revivals of these golden, ageless scripts, and, hopefully, extend the legacy to younger audiences and the next generation.

“There will always be a part of any individual performer which you cannot mask, and it would be unwise not to admit and accept that.

“The audiences are equally savvy. However it's that shared mutual love that makes these revivals such a pleasure to both perform and to witness.”

John has also channeled his inner Harold Steptoe, Spike Milligan and Tommy Cooper in hit theatre shows.

The show is staged at Backpool Grand Theatre on Tuesday, October 1, at 7.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/hancocks-half-hour