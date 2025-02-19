Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market will be transformed into a vibrant hub of local talent and creativity when an exciting new event is launched next month.

The long-established market, which has been recently revamped, is promoting local independent businesses in the resort with a ‘Made in Blackpool’ month of events in March.

As part of its brand new Made in Blackpool campaign, the market will showcase a month-long series of events designed to champion local businesses, support independent makers, and create an unmissable experience for both locals and tourists.

A series of Made in Blackpool events are taking place at the town's Abingdon Street Market | National World

The initiative aims to continue the vision to position the venue as a must-visit destination for local families, professionals, and tourists visiting Blackpool.

From retail pop-ups, workshops, food vendor pop-ups and live music, to makers markets and family-friendly activities - the Made in Blackpool events will celebrate the very best of Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Running throughout March, this month-long celebration highlights the vibrant creativity of Blackpool’s independent entrepreneurs and artisans, offering something for everyone.

Event Highlights for March 2025

 Retail pop-ups throughout the month from delicious baked goods to bespoke home

interior accessories

 Food pop-ups, with two new vendors bringing locally-sourced innovative menus to

the market – updates shared on our official Instagram page @abingdonstreetmarket

 Blackpool Record Fair by Inertial Sounds on 15 th March - for enthusiastic vinyl

collectors and music lovers alike

 Spring Dog Market on 16 th March - prizes for the best dressed dog, a Pups'N'Cups

event and dog-themed products from local vendors

 Vintage Clothing Fair on 23rd March with a host of unique pre-loved fashion for

sustainable shopping

 Blackpool Makers' Market by The Strand Collective on 30 th March for artisanal

products and handcrafted goods

 Blackpool's largest free Kids' Party on 30 th March - a high-energy opportunity for

families to enjoy the market together with activities, games and entertainment to round out the month.

What they say

Jake Whittington, Director of Little Blackpool Leisure Co, said: “Our Made in Blackpool initiative is about much more than just shopping—it’s about coming together to celebrate everything that makes Blackpool unique.

“From the vibrant creativity of our independent businesses to the incredible community spirit, this month is a true reflection of the heart of our town.

“We can’t wait to invite both locals and visitors to join us for an unforgettable March of celebrations, entertainment, and local pride!”

Abingdon Street Market has received £3.6 million from the UK Government through the Getting Building Fund, £315,000 through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £90,000 through the Historic England Heritage Action Zone programme.

For more information visit: www.abingdonstreet.market or visit the market’s Facebook page