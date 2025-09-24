A585 Fleetwood Road reopens after crash near Windy Harbour junction
The closure affected the stretch of the A585 Fleetwood Road between the M55 and Grange Road, near the Windy Harbour junction.
Congestion was also building on Mile Road as drivers attempt to join the A585, but it has since cleared.
Lancashire Police said the closure was due to a “minor injury” collision.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A585 in Lancashire is closed northbound between the B5269 near Thistleton and A586 near Larbreck due to a collision.
“Emergency services are on scene.”
In an update posted at 6pm, the traffic agency confirmed the road had reopened.