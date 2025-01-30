A quick test could literally save your life this Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month aims to increase cervical screening uptake.

Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance is encouraging anyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64 to accept the screening offered by the NHS. The campaign is geared towards encouraging more women to get checked, emphasising the fact that, as with all cancers, the earlier it is detected, the more likely for a positive outcome.

Symptoms of cervical cancer include:

Vaginal bleeding that’s unusual for you - including bleeding during or after sex, between your periods or after the menopause, or having heavier periods than usual

Changes to your vaginal discharge

Pain during sex

Pain in your lower back, your hip bones (pelvis), or in your lower tummy

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer, after breast cancer, to affect women aged 15–44 years in the European Union (EU). Each year, more than 3,200 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the UK.

Dr Neil Smith, primary care director at Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, said: “People with cervical cancer wont always display symptoms, which makes it even more important to attend cervical screening assessments”

Some types of the common virus human papillomavirus (HPV) are linked to an increase of some cancers, including cervical cancer and recommends for children aged 12 to 13 years old to receive the vaccine.

“While screenings can be uncomfortable for some, the check only takes a few minutes and ultimately it could save your life,” said Dr Smith.