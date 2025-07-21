I’m riding a rollercoaster for 8 hours to raise awareness for testicular cancer

YouTuber Scott Bickerton marks 10 years since his cancer diagnosis with an eight-hour rollercoaster ride to raise awareness for testicular cancer.

Ten years after being diagnosed with advanced testicular cancer, YouTuber Scott Bickerton is marking the milestone in an unforgettable way - by riding Blackpool’s tallest rollercoaster for eight hours straight to raise awareness for men’s health.

On Monday, July 21 , Scott, 36, from Crewe will team up with friend Stephen Curwen, 37, to take on a gruelling endurance challenge on the Big One rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

From 10am to 6p the pair will ride the 235-foot coaster as many times as possible in support of The OddBalls Foundation, a UK charity focused on raising awareness of testicular cancer.

Scott, who runs the Your Experience Guide YouTube channel with over 51,000 subscribers was diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 26.

By the time the cancer was detected, it had already spread to his kidneys, neck and right lung. He underwent nine weeks of intensive chemotherapy and four major surgeries, two of which were life-threatening.

Scott Bickerton will ride the Big One rollercoaster non-stop for an entire day to encourage men to self-check. | Laura Cavanagh

Although now cancer-free, Scott has been told he will never receive the all-clear due to the advanced stage of his illness. This experience has fuelled his passion to raise awareness and encourage men to check themselves regularly.

Scott said: “I'm still here to share my cancer story, but at times I wasn't sure I'd beat it. 10 years later I'm ready to do my bit to spread awareness about this awful illness in collaboration with Pleasure Beach Resort and The OddBalls Foundation.

“Using my YouTube platform I intend to spread awareness about testicular cancer by taking on an all-day rollercoaster challenge. My YouTube audience is over 60 per cent male with a keen interest in rollercoaster and theme park videos, so this is the perfect opportunity for me to raise awareness about testicular cancer to an appropriate audience.”

Since announcing the event Scott’s fundraiser has received dozens of messages from men who have faced similar diagnoses. Many praised the initiative and shared personal reminders about the importance of early detection.

Pleasure Beach Resort will also be supporting the campaign with information stands and resources available on the day to promote testicular cancer awareness.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men, but is one of the most treatable if caught early.

Mark Haworth commented: “[I’m] another one who joined the club in 2007. Guys, it’s always important to check yourself and if you find something unusual, go to the docs.”

And Christopher Ames posted: “Coming from someone that has had a couple of big health scares in my lifetime (cancer included as well as a brain tumour) I can’t stress enough the need to be aware of your body and any changes that may take place. If you notice anything no matter how small then go to a doctor. It could save your life!”

Mark Grant added: “Well done guys. I too have had the dreaded testicular cancer and it was horrible as I was only in my early 20s at the time!”

The OddBalls Foundation provides free educational resources and school talks to encourage self-checking and break down stigma.

Supporters can donate to Scott’s campaign via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/scott-bickerton-pbr