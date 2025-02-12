Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced an electrifying new season for 2025 - including an unmissable new production of Grease the Musical.

The theatre staged a launch event on Tuesday as invited supporters heard from key players involved in bringing major and exciting new productions to the stage.

They included members of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre team who are bringing Grease the Musical to Blackpool in an exciting co-production between the acclaimed Scottish theatre and the much-loved Grand Theatre.

Roaring ahead - this fabulous pink Cadillac helped to promote Grease the Musical as Blackpool Grand Theatre launched the 2025 season | National World

And to make sure the town knew about it, a fabulous pink 1950s Cadillac was parked right outside the theatre’s main doors.

Comedian Steve Royle had the launch audience in stitches as he spoke about the 2025 festive panto production of Beauty and the Beast, while highly-rated dance artist Gary Clarke revealed the inspiration behind hard-hitting new dance production, Detention.

The Grand’s Chief Executive Adam Knight hailed the new season as having something for everyone.

Members of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, left, talk about the forthcoming co-prouduction of Grease thr Musical | National World

The must-see musical

The new co-production of Grease captures the idealism of the 1950s and its rock ‘n’ roll rebellion and desires, with plenty of iconic songs and high energy dance routines along the way.

This show continues to be popular with people of all ages, from those who saw the famous movie back in the 1970s to younger people familiar with it from performing in their own school productions.

Aside from being co-produced by the Grand Theatre itself, what makes this production of Grease different is that it’s an ‘actor-musician’ show and audiences will be able to watch the live music being performed on the stage itself by a multi-talented cast from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Fiona Wood is playing Rizzo in Grease | National World

Fiona Wood, who plays Rizzo in the show, said: “It will be the first time I’ve performed at Blackpool Grand Theatre and I’m very excited about it and seeing what Blackpool audiences are like.

“Rizzo is one of those people who comes across as super confident and sassy, and she is in some ways but like a lot of teenage girls she has insecurities that she doesn’t want anybody to know about, so I’m looking forward to bringing those two sides together.”

Other Grand collaborations

The Grand is also co-producing a new tour of Little Women with West End producer Lee Dean and a cast including Belinda Lang (Second Thoughs, 2point4 Children) and Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyles War)

Once the show leaves Blackpool it will be appearing at venues across the UK, from Plymouth to Aberdeen.

Another new show sees the Grand co-commissioning a new production from pioneering dance group, the Gary Clarke Company.

Gary Clarke talks about new dance show, Detention | Richard Hunt

Gary Clarke told the audience this new show, Detention, will explore the real live stories of working-class LGBTQ+ communities and the direct impact and legacy of Section 28, a clause in the Local Government Act 1988 that prohibited local authorities from publishing material that promoted homosexuality.

It was reversed by law in 2001 and 2003 after an outcry from opponents, including the theatre world who said it was an attack on civil liberties and artitic freedom.

Gary Clarke said: “I grew up under Section 18 for 15 years. For Detention I was able to research the testimonies of those affected by it and include it in the dance show to give it context.”

Plays and musicals

Handbagged - a West End and Broadway hit, this fly-on-the wall comedy depicts an unforgettable royal appointment with the Iron Lady versus The Crown, featuring fun reworkings of 80 pop.

An Inspector Calls - Stephen Daldry’s award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley’s gripping, thought-provoking drama.

Shirley Valentine, starring Mina Anwar (The Thin Blue Line) in Willy Russell's one-woman tour-de-force.

Boys from the Black Stuff, James Graham’ acclaimed production of Alan Bleasdale’s hard-hitting drama which takes a humorous but ultimately tragic look at the way economics affect ordinary people.

Buddy - the Buddy holly Story - the return of the smash hit rock ‘n’ roll musical inspired by the life of the influential American music icon who died in a plane crash in February 1959.

The Shawshank Redemption -a thrilling stage production of Stephen King’s prison drama which was a smash hit Hollywood film.

Dear Evan Hansen - The multiple award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high schooler who writes letters to himself to cope with social anxiety.

Concerts

Elkie Brooks - the sensational songstress comes to Blackpool as part of her farewell tour.

Matt Goss - the 80s icon is bringing his brand new show to Blackpool for one night only.

Leo Sayer - just announced, the one and only singer and entertainer will make you Feel Like Dancing.

Comedy

Josh Widdicombe - The TV favourite brings his latest take on life to the Grand.

Julin Clary - The cheeky camp comic is on tour and coming to Blackpool

Russell Kane - the witty whirlwind is on his way to the coast with his latest show,

Chris McCausland - fresh from his sensation success on Strictly, the Liverpudlian funnyman is back and, by populr demand, will also return in 2026

The Lancashire Hotpots are back with their Definitely Gravy Tour

Youth production

The Grand welcomes the return of its professionally produced Summer Youth Musical.

This year’s production, the Wind in the Willows, will feature a whole host of talented local performers aged nine to 19.

There are also exciting educational opportunities for young people, teachers and schools with five fabulous shows as part of the National Theatre Connections, written for and performed by young people across the region.

Other dance shows

Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, also known for their roles as Strictly judges, each bring fab-u-lous evenings of dance, song and laughter.

Renowned choreographer Rosie Kay presents her ‘beautiful and thrilling’ new work, A Thing of Beauty.

London City Ballet dazzles with a vibrant showcase of rarely seen international pieces.

Shows for young people

There’s a whole lot of family fun to inspire young minds with a captivating new stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman brilliantly heart -warming and five-star hit, Pig Heart Boy.

And have a roarsome time as the Natural History Museum presents its first ever tour with Dinosaurs Live.

There’s a chance to try something new wih chuckle-out loud tale of The Koala Who Could.

And the classics are brought beautifully to life for little ones with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) First Encounters production of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Steve Royle explains the unique magic of Blackpool Grand Theatre's pantomimes | National World

Pantomime

And not forgetting Blackpool Grand’s unmissable pantomime, with Steve Royle, the hilarious comic, juggler and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, leading the cast in this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

Steve said: “I like to do the shout-outs to groups and people in the show right at the beginning.

“A lot of pantomimes do that at the end but I like to do that right at the start. The reason I do that is that it helps to involve them in the rest of the show, right away, and that’s one of the things that make ours a little bit different.”

What the Chief Executive says

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight said: “This electrifying new season follows yet another record-breaking pantomime at The Grand , and I would like to thank all our patrons for continuing to make such magical memories with us here at this beautiful theatre, year after year.

“None of this would be possible without our brilliant team of staff, volunteers and Trustees.

“Take the plunge and let Blackpool’s beautiful Grand Theatre be part of your world in 2025.”

Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.